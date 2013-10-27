Preview: Oilers at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings wrap up their four-game homestand when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Los Angeles split the first two games of the homestand before posting a 7-4 victory over the Phoenix Coyotes on Thursday. The Kings let a four-goal lead slip away before Mike Richards snapped the tie at 4:19 of the third period with a short-handed goal.

Dwight King registered his first career hat trick as Los Angeles collected its third win in four games. Edmonton is coming off a 5-4 loss at Phoenix on Saturday. The Oilers scored three straight goals to erase a 3-1 deficit but allowed power-play goals by Coyotes defensemen Keith Yandle and Oliver Ekman-Larsson 1:43 apart midway through the third period and never recovered.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN (Edmonton), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE OILERS (3-8-1): Tyler Pitlick scored his first career goal in just his third NHL game Saturday. The 21-year-old nephew of former defenseman Lance Pitlick was Edmonton’s second-round pick in the 2010 draft. Will Acton, the son of Oilers associate coach Keith, netted his second tally in 12 contests during his first NHL season.

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-4-0): Anze Kopitar, who also notched two assists, got the proverbial monkey off his back Thursday by scoring his first goal in 27 regular-season games dating to last campaign. It also was the first tally by a Los Angeles center this season. Right wing Matt Frattin netted his first goal in 10 games with the Kings after being acquired from Toronto over the summer.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings are 11-1-4 in their last 16 meetings with the Oilers.

2. Edmonton has posted one regulation victory in its last 13 visits to Los Angeles.

3. Former Kings D Jay Wells will be honored prior to the game as part of this season’s Legends Night Series.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Oilers 0