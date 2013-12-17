Preview: Oilers at Kings

The Edmonton Oilers look to halt their three-game losing streak as they continue their four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. After ending its five-game homestand with a loss to Boston, Edmonton has been outscored 7-2 in losing the first two games of its trek in Vancouver and Anaheim. Sam Gagner scored midway through the third period Sunday to forge a tie with Anaheim, but former Oiler Dustin Penner tallied with 3:17 remaining to keep Anaheim unbeaten in regulation at home.

Los Angeles was thwarted in its attempt to finish its four-game road trip with a perfect record, as it dropped a 3-1 decision at Chicago on Sunday. The Kings were on quite a roll, winning all six of their previous contests in December. Los Angeles took the first meeting of the season, posting a 2-1 shootout victory on Oct. 27 at home.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton) FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE OILERS (11-21-3): Edmonton will be without Corey Potter as the defenseman was handed a two-game suspension from the NHL on Monday for boarding Anaheim’s Nick Bonino the previous night. In nine games this season, Potter has recorded three assists and 19 penalty minutes - 15 of which were received Sunday. The Oilers have scored fewer than three goals in four of their last five games, going 0-3-1 in those contests.

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-8-4): Los Angeles came out flat Sunday, allowing three goals in the first period, and never recovered. It marked the first time the Kings were scored upon in the opening 20 minutes in 19 games and also ended their 18-game streak of fewer than three tallies allowed. “Definitely not the start that we wanted,” center Anze Kopitar said. “It’s quite a bit to overcome against that kind of team. It’s no secret that we lost the game in the first period.”

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton RW Ales Hemsky missed Sunday’s loss and is questionable for Tuesday with bruised ribs.

2. Kings G Martin Jones was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday after going 3-0-0 with one shutout and a 1.00 goals-against average in three contests.

3. Oilers G Ilya Bryzgalov returned to action Sunday, making 31 saves after missing time with a head injury.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Oilers 2