Preview: Oilers at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings continue their six-game homestand Tuesday, when they face off against the Pacific Division-rival Edmonton Oilers. Los Angeles steadily worked its way to its first victory of the campaign, following a season-opening shutout loss with an overtime defeat before beginning the homestand with a 4-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Sunday. Tanner Pearson, Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Carter each recorded a goal and an assist for the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Kings, who netted the first four tallies of the contest.

Edmonton is coming off a 5-4 shootout loss at Vancouver in which it squandered a two-goal lead. Mark Arcobello recorded a tally and an assist while defenseman Brad Hunt scored his first NHL goal in the opener of the Oilers’ three-game road trip. Los Angeles swept the four-game series last season, outscoring Edmonton 11-3 in the process.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN360 (Edmonton), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE OILERS (0-1-1): Newcomer Teddy Purcell has contributed nicely so far, recording a goal and two assists in the first two games of the season. Purcell, who began his career with the Kings in 2007-08, was acquired from Tampa Bay during the summer for Sam Gagner. David Perron leads Edmonton with three assists.

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-1-1): Los Angeles has scored a total of six goals this season, with Carter and Pearson netting two apiece. Toffoli and Anze Kopitar have the others, while the trio of Carter, Pearson and Toffoli each have recorded a team-leading three points. Defenseman Jake Muzzin (undisclosed) practiced Monday but remains day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton recalled C Bogdan Yakimov from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League and assigned D Oscar Klefbom to the Barons.

2. Kings D Drew Doughty notched two assists Sunday to give him 164 for his career, moving him past Marty McSorley for fifth place on the all-time list of Los Angeles defensemen.

3. Los Angeles is 0-for-11 on the power play through three games, while Edmonton is 3-for-6 in two contests.

PREDICTION: Kings 5, Oilers 3