Kings 6, Oilers 4

LOS ANGELES -- Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists and Milan Lucic registered three assists as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Saturday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles (45-25-5) broke a three-game losing streak and swept the three-game season series with the Oilers. Jeff Carter added two goals and an assist and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves.

Edmonton (30-40-7) lost for the second time on its three-game trip. Patrick Maroon scored two goals in the third period in an unsuccessful comeback bid. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves.

Maroon made the game close with a power play goal, his eighth goal of the season at 9:22, and added his ninth at 16:50, but Carter had an empty-net goal at 19:27 to seal the victory.

Trevor Lewis added a short-handed goal at 17:16 to give the Kings a 5-2 lead after two periods. Lewis took the puck away from Broissoit after Brayden McNabb iced the puck and sped around the cage to fire a wrist shot that beat the goaltender to his left.

Los Angeles extended to a 4-2 lead on Andy Andreoff’s fifth goal of the season at 13:07. Andreoff batted the puck while on his knees thru traffic after an extended scrum in front of the Edmonton net.

Toffoli gave the Kings a 3-2 lead with his second goal of the night and 29th of the season at 3:11 of the second period. Toffoli took a lead pass from Lucic and sped past Oilers right winger Adam Cracknell to beat Brossoit with a snap shot.

The teams traded goals inside of a minute twice in the first period.

Toffoli converted a rebound of his own tip-in attempt of a McNabb shot for his 28th goal of the season 16 seconds into the game to give Los Angeles a short-lived lead.

Jordan Eberle shoved a rebound of his wrist shot past Quick for his 25th goal of the season to tie the score just 22 seconds later.

Edmonton took a 2-1 lead on Connor McDavid’s 15th goal of the season at 9:53. McDavid was credited with an unassisted goal when he tapped the puck off of Vincent Lecavalier’s stick and through Quick’s pads.

Carter’s 19th goal of the season tied it again at 10:20 when he wristed the rebound of a Milan Lucic shot past a fallen Brossoit.

NOTES: Oilers C Connor McDavid notched an assist last game, extending his point streak to six games (eight assists) coming into the contest, marking the fourth time he has had a point streak of four games or longer this season. He has also posted two six-game point streaks this season. McDavid has registered 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in his last 13 games. ... Edmonton did not dress D Adam Pardy. LW Luke Gadzic, C Anton Lander, LW Benoit Pouliot, D Nikita Nikitin, D Brandon Davidson and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. ... Los Angeles scratched RW Kris Versteeg, C Nick Shore and D Jamie McBain. Versteeg missed his fourth consecutive game after injuring his foot in the Kings 2-1 win over Boston on Mar. 19. ... The Kings are currently on a franchise-long eight-game home winning streak against the Oilers (8-0-0). The Kings are 19-2-3 overall against the Oilers in their last 24 games. ... The Oilers return to Edmonton to face the Ducks on Monday. The Kings travel to San Jose on Monday to face the Sharks.