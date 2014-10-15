Kings demolish winless Oilers

LOS ANGELES -- A fast start allowed the Los Angeles Kings to make quick work of the overmatched Edmonton Oilers.

Rookie left winger Tanner Pearson scored twice, and the Kings romped to a 6-1 win Tuesday before a sellout crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center.

“We can’t come tip-toeing in against a team like this,” Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins said. “We need all our guys to play with confidence, not let their foots off the pedal. We need to play a fast and hard game. We came off of that early, and it cost us.”

The Kings (2-1-1) beat the Oilers for the seventh time in a row and extended their point streak to a franchise-record 11 straight against Edmonton. The Oilers (0-2-1) remain winless this season.

Staying focused seemed to be more of a challenge for the Kings than any the Oilers presented.

“Guys in this room did a good job of keeping everyone in it and making sure you’re making the right plays and not just playing lazy,” said Pearson, who also had an assist in the rout.

Pearson, who has a club-high four goals, attributes the early success to his dedication to the game.

“I think the biggest thing is you can’t come in here and think stuff is going to happen,” he said. “You’ve got to work for what you’re going to get.”

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots and was 21 seconds away from tying Rogie Vachon for most shutouts in Kings history (32). Edmonton center Matt Hendricks recorded his first goal of the season.

Oilers netminder Viktor Fasth allowed three goals on 11 shots, while Ben Scrivens, who came on late in the first period for Fasth, gave up three goals on 15 attempts.

“I think our team had really good energy early in the game,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said.

Los Angeles scored twice in the opening five minutes.

Jeff Carter, who had a goal and an assist, put the Kings on the board, fielding a pass from fellow forward Tyler Toffoli and ripping a shot past Fasth for his third goal of the season and a 1-0 lead at 3:06.

Right winger Justin Williams delivered less than two minutes later, converting an assist from center Anze Kopitar and going top shelf over Fasth for a 2-0 advantage at 4:21. It was the first goal this season for Williams.

A short-handed goal by Toffoli, who also had a goal and an assist, boosted the lead to 3-0 at 9:49 of the first.

“In the first period, we scored on some really good opportunities, and that makes it 3-0,” Sutter said. “They had a really inexperienced defense tonight, and it puts them on their heels a little bit.”

Los Angeles outshot Edmonton 11-2 at one point before settling for a 13-7 edge after one period.

Scrivens didn’t fare much better than Fasth, giving up two scores within 25 seconds early in the second period. Left winger Dwight King flipped a pass to right winger Dustin Brown, who nailed a backhander for a goal at 5:04. Pearson added another goal, his third this season, on a wrist shot to make it 5-0 at 5:29.

Pearson scored again on a power play early in the third period, the 16th goal allowed by Edmonton through three games.

“There was some pizza served up,” Eakins said of the Kings’ ability to score almost at will.

Said Hendricks, “We just weren’t hard enough in the areas that we needed to be harder. It was too easy for them to retrieve pucks in our own zone, especially at the start.”

NOTES: Darryl Sutter earned his 100th regular season victory as Kings coach. ... Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb was on hand to watch the debut of his nephew, Oilers rookie D Darnell Nurse. ... The Kings placed C Trevor Lewis on the injured reserve list, retroactive to Oct. 8, because of a mid- to upper-body injury. ... Los Angeles also played without RW Marian Gaborik and D Jake Muzzin, both sidelined due to upper-body injuries. Muzzin has yet to play this season. ... Edmonton’s scratches included D Jeff Petry, C Jordan Eberle and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who missed the contest with undisclosed injuries. ... The Oilers recalled C Bogdan Yakimov on Monday from Oklahoma City, and they assigned D Oscar Klefbom to the AHL franchise. ... Edmonton visits the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday before returning home for a seven-game stretch starting Friday with a game against the Vancouver Canucks. ... The Kings host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday in the third contest of their six-game homestand.