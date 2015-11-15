Shore’s goal lifts Kings over Oilers

LOS ANGELES - Center Nick Shore hadn’t scored a goal since the season opener but he ended his drought with a game-winner Saturday night.

Shore’s goal with 1:39 left lifted the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Staples Center.

Shore retrieved a miss by left winger Tanner Pearson in the slot. He spun and fired the puck past Edmonton goaltender Cam Talbot.

“Anytime you can help the team out and get a big two points against a division team it’s good,” said Shore, who hadn’t scored since producing the lone goal in the Kings’ 5-1 opening-night loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 7. “(Pearson) was able to take the puck off the wall and get it toward the net. I just tried to hunt it down and throw it back toward the net, and I was lucky enough for it go on.”

Edmonton left winger Taylor Hall tied the score at 3 with 4:50 left in the third period after defenseman Oscar Klefbom connected with him on a backhanded pass. However, Shore bailed out the Kings a little more than three minutes later.

“(The puck) was hopping around there in the slot and I was able to just turn around and throw it toward the net,” said Shore, who scored his first game-winning goal. “Sometimes, those go in.”

Pearson said it shouldn’t have come to that.

“I think we took our foot off the gas pedal in the second period and let them use their speed and not close on them, and it ended up costing us,” Pearson said. “But fortunately, we were able to get the last one.”

Goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 22 of 25 shots as the Kings (10-6-0) won for the 11th time in 14 games.

Talbot had 24 saves for the Oilers (6-12-0), who have lost six in a row to Los Angeles.

“It’s a product of mistakes that are preventable,” Edmonton coach Todd McLellan said. “It is either the players’ error at any given moment, the players aren’t skilled or talented enough to handle those moments or it is through delinquency.”

Right winger Marian Gaborik gave the Kings a 1-0 lead, gathering a loose puck near the Oilers’ net and squeezing a shot by Talbot at 1:17 of the first period. It was Gaborik’s second goal this season and his first since Oct. 18 when he scored against the Colorado Avalanche.

Later in the period, Gaborik intercepted a pass from Edmonton defenseman Griffin Reinhart near the blue line and raced for a breakaway, but his shot bounced off Talbot. However, Pearson rebounded the miss and cashed it in for a 2-0 Los Angeles advantage with 1:04 remaining in the first.

Hall dumped a pass to center Leon Draisaitl, who converted on a rush by smoking a shot over Quick at 5:17 of the second period. Draisaitl has five goals this season.

The Kings struck back when center Tyler Toffoli threaded a pass past two Edmonton defenders in the slot to left winger Milan Lucic, who beat Talbot for a 3-1 cushion at 8:35 of the second period. For Lucic, it was his fifth goal this season and his second in as many games.

But right winger Teddy Purcell’s goal, his fourth of the season, pulled the Oilers within 3-2 at 13:53.

Los Angeles blanked Edmonton on three power plays, extending its penalty-killing streak to 15 straight. The Kings also beat the Oilers for the seventh consecutive time in Staples.

“We played a really good game tonight,” Hall said. “In the first five minutes, they took it to us, like they do to a lot of teams in their building. But as the game went on, we had control of the play. We definitely played well enough to win.”

NOTES: Kings C Anze Kopitar played his 700th game. ... Oilers LW Taylor Hall ranked second in the league in shots on goal (73) entering Saturday’s game. Hall had 26 shots in the previous five games, including seven in Thursday’s loss to the Arizona Coyotes. ... Kings D Drew Doughty tied Sean O‘Donnell for fifth place on the franchise list for games played by a defenseman at 541. ... The two clubs next meet Dec. 29 at Edmonton’s Rexall Place. ... The Oilers scratched D Andrew Ference, D Brandon Davidson and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. D Derek Forbort and C Jordan Weal were unavailable for the Kings. ... Edmonton hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. ... Los Angeles kicks off a five-game road swing at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. ... A moment of silence was held for victims of the Paris attack. ... An announced crowd of 18,230 attended the game.