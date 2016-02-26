Kings rally late to edge Oilers

LOS ANGELES -- It took two periods for the Los Angeles Kings’ offense to kick into gear Thursday. Third-period goals by left winger Dwight King and center Jeff Carter were all the team needed.

King scored the go-ahead goal with 5:50 remaining in the third, lifting the Kings to a 2-1 victory over the road-challenged Oilers at Staples Center.

King got a stick on a blast by center Jeff Carter, who scored a goal to tie the game earlier in the period. King earned an assist on Carter’s goal.

The third-period tallies allowed the Kings (36-20-4) to capture their third consecutive decision and their fourth in a row over the Oilers this season.

“We just started to play,” Carter said of the third-period comeback. “The first two periods were not good. We knew it, and we knew we had to get our game going. We did, we created chances.”

The Kings posted their league-leading seventh win when trailing after two periods.

“That’s nothing new for us. That’s Kings’ hockey,” said Carter, who delivered on a night when fans were given bobbleheads in his likeness. “Maybe it’s a good reminder for us of how hard it is and how hard it’s going to be.”

Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 26 shots for Los Angeles. One of those was a point-blank attempt in the final two minutes by right winger Jordan Eberle.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot saved 34 of 36 shots, but the Oilers (22-34-6) lost their sixth in a row.

”We had a good team effort tonight. We had four lines out there giving everything they had,“ said Oilers coach Todd McLellan, who ripped his team Tuesday for what he perceived as a lack of effort in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. ”They weren’t perfect, but the desire and the will to try to push was a lot stronger than it’s been over the last little bit.

“I give the leaders in the room credit, and I give the rest of the players credit for responding appropriately.”

A Los Angeles turnover at center ice led to a goal for the Oilers late in the second period.

Right winger Zack Kassian fielded a pass from left winger Taylor Hall and smoked a winner past Quick for a 1-0 lead with 1:05 remaining in the second. It was Kassian’s third goal this season. Hall increased his team-leading assist total to 33 and his points total to 53.

Los Angeles knotted the score early in the third period. After a faceoff between King and Oilers center Connor McDavid, Los Angeles center Tyler Toffoli grabbed a loose puck in front of the net but couldn’t get a backhander past Talbot. However, Carter cashed in the rebound for 1-1 tie at 5:27. It was his 15th goal of the season.

The Oilers have dropped eight in a row and nine of their past 11 at Staples.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to win hockey games no matter how you do it,” Kassian said. “Tonight, we really gained a lot of confidence, especially against a good team like that. We played the right way, and I think people started to see that if we play the right way, we can play anyone.”

Kings coach Darryl Sutter agreed.

“In the first period, they put a lot of pressure on us with their forecheck and their speed,” Sutter said. “We didn’t handle it very well until we made an adjustment.”

The worst road club in the NHL with a 7-20-4 mark, the Oilers have managed just a goal in each of their past four road setbacks. They haven’t claimed a win in a visiting arena since they routed the Senators 7-2 on Feb. 4. Their only other victorious decision away from home this year occurred Jan. 18 in a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers.

NOTES: Entering Thursday’s games, Kings C Anze Kopitar ranked third in the league in scoring since Nov. 20 with 45 points (13 goals, 32 assists). He was the club’s points leader with 52 (18 goals, 34 assists). Kopitar didn’t record a point against the Oilers. ... Edmonton scratched RW Teddy Purcell, D Justin Schultz and RW Iiro Pakarinen. Los Angeles scratched LW Michael Mersch, D Kevin Gravel and C Jordan Nolan. ... The Oilers are 2-13-2 against Pacific Division teams this season. ... The Kings are 79-80-39 all-time against the Oilers, including a 39-44-18 mark. ... The clubs’ final regular-season meeting is March 26 at Edmonton’s Rexall Place. ... Edmonton visits the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Los Angeles hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... An announced crowd of 18,230 attended.