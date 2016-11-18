EditorsNote: adds Derek Forbort to sixth graf; removes "Defenseman Derek" from 13th graf

Kings beat Oilers to end 4-game skid

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings snapped their losing streak while extending the Edmonton Oilers' skid.

Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the Kings ended a four-game slide with a 4-2 victory over the Oilers on Thursday night at Staples Center.

Devin Setoguchi added his third goal of the season for insurance with 6:45 left in the contest as the Kings (8-9-1) beat the Oilers for the 10th consecutive time at home. Los Angeles hasn't dropped a game to Edmonton at Staples Center since Nov. 3, 2011.

Setoguchi said the Kings shook off a slow start to prevail.

"It's key when you play with guys over a certain amount of time, you know their tendencies, where they are going to go, what they are going to do," said Setoguchi, who has earned points in the past two games. "I didn't think we were that good tonight in the first couple of periods. In the third, we had a couple good shifts back to back and we were able to score on them."

Carter, Derek Forbort and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal an assist for Los Angeles.

"I thought Jeff Carter's line was dominant," Kings coach Darryl Sutter said.

Los Angeles goaltender Peter Budaj recorded 26 saves.

Goalie Jonas Gustavsson stopped 21 shots for the Oilers (9-8-1), who have lost five in a row.

Left winger Milan Lucic returned to Los Angeles to face his former club for the first time. Lucic, who spent much the 2015-16 season with the Kings, recorded three shots on goal in more than 18 minutes of ice time.

"It helps when you get the first goal," Lucic said. "We're letting teams pounce on us early and get that first goal and establish that lead, and it's hard to play catch-up hockey."

Kings captain Anze Kopitar missed his third straight contest with an upper-body injury.

Forbort put Los Angeles on the board, firing a rocket from the blue line past Gustavsson for a 1-0 lead at 5:09 of the first period. It was Forbort's first goal this season.

Less than three minutes later, Carter threaded a pass between Connor McDavid and Adam Larsson to Toffoli, who tapped in the puck for a 2-0 advantage at 7:42. For Toffoli, it was his fifth goal this year.

Edmonton rallied in the second period. The Oilers cut the deficit to 2-1 when defenseman Darnell Nurse took a pass on the wing from a charging Leon Draisaitl and slapped a shot past Budaj for his third goal of the season at 3:44 of the second.

Edmonton defenseman Oscar Klefbom tied the score with a goal at 8:32 of the second.

However, Carter answered 34 seconds later. Carter fielded a pass from Toffoli on a rush and ripped a shot by Gustavsson for a short-handed goal at 9:06 of the period. That turned out to be the difference. Carter has six goals this season.

"Well, it didn't help," Oilers coach Todd McLellan said of allowing the short-handed goal. "We had just gained a ton of momentum and went on the power play right away. It sucked the life out of us, but I think we responded well after that.

"For me, it's the start, and not being able to crawl out. I am not overly concerned about it; we had plenty of chances and plenty of good looks. We weren't scoring five against this team tonight, not a chance."

Lucic added, "The way you get out of losing streak (is) you have to create your own luck and fight your way back. We had an opportunity in the second period on a power play. Unfortunately, instead of the power play giving us something, it gives them a goal, so that's obviously a tough minus to take."

NOTES: The Oilers' penalty-kill percentage on the road ranked second in the NHL before Thursday's contest. Edmonton posted a 92 efficiency rate by allowing just two goals in 25 chances. The Kings were 0-for-2 on the power play vs. the Oilers. ... Kings D Alec Martinez recorded his team-leading eighth assist of the season. ... C Anton Lander and D Dillon Simpson were scratched by the Oilers, while D Matt Greene and G Jeff Zatkoff (lower body) were unavailable for the Kings. ... Los Angeles won all five meetings last season. This was the first of five meetings between the two clubs this season. They will play again Dec. 29 at Edmonton. ... Both clubs resume action Saturday. The Oilers play at the Dallas Stars. The Kings host the New Jersey Devils. ... The Kings will unveil a monument Saturday outside Staples Center to commemorate the club's 50th anniversary celebration.