Palat helps rally Lightning past Oilers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he hadn’t mentioned the stat to his players, but as he came off the ice Thursday night, he breathed a sigh of relief.

As good as the Lightning have been this season, they had been 0-13-1 when trailing after two periods.

The Lightning picked up their first win when trailing through 40 minutes as left winger Ondrej Palat scored twice in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena.

“Is that the first time we’ve come back? That’s nice. Took half the year, but we’ll take it,” said Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop, who had 30 saves. “In an important situation, where we’d lost a couple in a row, going into the third period at home, it’s probably when we need it the most, it’s nice to see that stat get ruined.”

Palat, playing on a red-hot line with center Tyler Johnson and right wing Nikita Kucherov, tied the game with 18:27 left in the third. He then gave Tampa Bay the lead with his 11th goal of the season with 8:01 remaining.

Johnson, who wasn’t expected to play due to a lower-body injury, had assists on both goals, giving him a team-high 31 this season.

“They had us on our heels for two periods, and it was a lot of us shooting ourselves in the foot,” Cooper said. “You want to make a habit of coming back. You don’t want to make a habit of being down. I‘m really proud of the guys and the way they rallied in the third.”

Tampa Bay (28-14-4) won its sixth straight at home, while Edmonton (10-26-9) failed to win for the 14th straight road game, dating back more than two months and fell to 7-2-4 when leading through 40 minutes.

Edmonton jumped ahead on a short-handed goal with 6:08 left in the opening period, as left winger Benoit Pouliot scored on a rebound from a shot by center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins that got in between Bishop and defenseman Anton Stralman.

“I think he expected me to dump it down all the way and I caught him flat-footed a little bit,” Nugent-Hopkins said of his play to set up the shot. “The whole bench was screaming at me to try to burn him, and I tried, and Poulie followed up with a nice little poke.”

Tampa Bay tied the game with 12:50 left in the second, as center Steven Stamkos got his 26th goal on a breakaway on an assist by defenseman Matthew Carle. That lead stood until the final minute of the period, after defenseman Andrej Sustr was called for a tripping penalty with 1:18 left.

On the ensuing power play, Edmonton jumped back ahead 2-1 on Pouliot’s second goal of the night, beating Bishop with 0:57 left in the period.

Tampa Bay tied it early in the third as Palat struck just 93 seconds into the period. Johnson whipped behind the goal and fired a pass in front to Kucherov, who missed but saw Palat score his 10th goal on the rebound.

Kucherov got his 26th assist on the score, and Johnson his team-best 30th as well.

“It was a good game, just we lost it a bit at the end and it cost us,” Pouliot said. “It was a back-and-forth game, but they got a good one at the end and we couldn’t tie it up late. ... It’s just a matter of trying to win those games. They’re not easy to win, but it’s two points that are there for us and we messed it up at the end.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay got standout C Tyler Johnson back from a lower-body injury suffered Monday much earlier than expected. Coach Jon Cooper was optimistic he would return before the All-Star break, and he dressed and started Thursday against the Oilers. D Victor Hedman, who also had a lower-body injury Monday, was a scratch Thursday, as were healthy LW Jonathan Drouin and LW Brenden Morrow. ... Edmonton played without LW Luke Gazdic (out 11 games with a shoulder injury) and D Keith Aulie, a healthy scratch. ... NASCAR star Brad Keselowski was a guest of the Lightning, as was Daytona International Speedway president Joie Chitwood. Both were introduced on the ice before the game. ... Edmonton continues its road swing Saturday at the Florida Panthers, while Tampa Bay stays home to face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.