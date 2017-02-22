Tampa Bay's Triplets trip Oilers

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay's "Triplets" line of Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson scored the Lightning's first three goals Tuesday, staying hot in a 4-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena.

"They've had a couple of fantastic games, and the big thing is who they're doing it against," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "To do what they did and have that success, that was really big for us."

Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop made 20 saves in winning his fifth consecutive start as Tampa Bay limited Edmonton to 21 shots, among the Oilers' four lowest totals of the season.

Palat scored twice, Kucherov had a goal and three assists, and Tyler Johnson added two assists.

"I thought last game, we played extremely well. We had a lot of opportunities to score, but it just didn't go in for us," Johnson said. "But tonight, it started to go in. We even had more opportunities. We're playing our game and trying to contribute as much as possible. Luckily for us, it's working right now."

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Lightning

Tampa Bay (27-24-8) picked up at least a point in the standings for a seventh consecutive game, going 5-0-2 to keep close in a tight pack of teams chasing the final Eastern Conference wild card.

The Oilers (32-20-8) saw their three-game winning streak end.

The Lightning held a 2-1 lead entering the third period.

Palat put Tampa Bay up early, beating Edmonton goaltender Laurent Brossoit (24 saves) on an assist from Kucherov at 4:26 of the first period. That lead held until the second period when Palat struck again, scoring his 13th goal of the season at 16 seconds with a saucer pass from Johnson hitting him right on the stick in front of the net.

Bishop was in control for the first 30 minutes, but Edmonton got back within a goal on Iiro Pakarinen's first of the season. Pakarinen scored off a faceoff, beating Bishop at 10:17 of the second period.

Kucherov scored 49 seconds into the third for a 3-1 lead, getting his team-best 22nd goal of the season.

The Oilers looked to get within a goal only 1:14 later in 4-on-4 play, but Oscar Klefbom's score was challenged by Lightning coach Jon Cooper, and a review showed Edmonton to be offside before the goal was scored.

"That was definitely a big moment in that game," Edmonton's Connor McDavid said. "It happens. If the roles were reversed and we were the ones challenging, we'd love that call."

Tampa Bay added a goal in the final two seconds, credited to Vladislav Namestnikov, as the Oilers were called for a penalty on an empty-net breakaway.

Edmonton gave goalie Cam Talbot a rare night off, and backup Laurent Brossoit held Tampa Bay in check in the first two periods in his first start in a month.

"I felt like I was seeing the puck and moving well," Brossoit said. "Without the win, it would have been nice to steal maybe one more big save, especially the third one. You have to tip the cap to the other team sometimes. There's a lot of skill on the other end and they showed it for sure on the first two."

NOTES: Tampa Bay had a healthy scratch, D Luke Witkowski, while Edmonton had two, LW Jujhar Khaira and D Eric Gryba. ... The Oilers played the second contest of a six-game road trip, with a back-to-back continuing Wednesday at the Florida Panthers. ... Edmonton gave G Laurent Brossoit his first start in one month, ending a run of 10 consecutive games in net for Cam Talbot, who leads all NHL goalies with 53 games played this season. The back-to-back is Edmonton's eighth this season, and the Oilers managed only two sweeps in the first seven tries.