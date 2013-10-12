Preview: Oilers at Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oilers begin their six-game road trip with the hope that Jonathan Bernier receives the night off. Edmonton kicks off its trek Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are coming off a 4-0 road triumph over the Nashville Predators. Bernier was superb in that contest, turning aside all 36 shots he faced for his seventh career shutout and first with the Maple Leafs.

The blanking helped improve the already-impressive numbers of Bernier, who enters with a miniscule 0.85 goals-against average and .974 save percentage. Edmonton’s goaltending situation is unstable, as the club has allowed at least four goals in each of its first four games. Devan Dubnyk has been the main culprit, surrendering 13 tallies on 85 shots in three contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE OILERS (1-3-0): Edmonton boasts only one player with more than one goal through four games this season, and it’s not any of the usual suspects. The team’s goal-scoring leader is Boyd Gordon, who has two tallies after netting four in 48 games with the Phoenix Coyotes last campaign. The Oilers rank eighth in the league on the power play with a 25.0 percent success rate (4-for-16) but have allowed a league-high three short-handed goals.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (4-1-0): Center Dave Bolland, whose next assist will be the 100th of his career, did not practice Friday as he was given a maintenance day. Cody Franson is expected to play against Edmonton with a full cage attached to his helmet. The defenseman received a facial laceration after being hit into the boards by Nashville’s Mike Fisher on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto looks to improve to 5-1-0, which would be its best start since beginning the 1993-94 season with 10 straight victories.

2. Toronto C Phil Kessel is two away from 200 career assists.

3. The Maple Leafs assigned D T.J. Brennan to Toronto of the American Hockey League prior to Friday’s practice.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 3