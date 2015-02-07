Preview: Oilers at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to end their franchise-record 11-game losing streak Saturday as they host the Edmonton Oilers. Toronto fell to 0-10-1 since defeating Columbus on Jan. 9 with a 4-1 setback at New Jersey on Friday. Tyler Bozak scored the lone goal for the Maple Leafs, who will be playing at Air Canada Centre for just the fifth time since the Christmas break.

Edmonton is kicking off a six-game road trip in search of its fifth win in eight overall contests. The Oilers were blanked in their last outing, however, dropping a 2-0 decision to Pittsburgh at home on Wednesday. Toronto has won five consecutive meetings with Edmonton, including both last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC

ABOUT THE OILERS (14-29-9): Edmonton is likely to be without left wings Taylor Hall and Benoit Pouliot, who are tied for third on the team with 11 goals, due to foot injuries suffered in Monday’s shootout victory at San Jose. “Benoit is probably going to recover a bit quicker than Taylor,” interim coach Todd Nelson said after Friday’s practice. “They’re both on the trip and I think the first step is get them out for practice and see how they feel.” Martin Marincin could be in the lineup against Toronto after being recalled from Oklahoma City of the American Hockey League when fellow defenseman Nikita Nikitin (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (22-27-4): Toronto made a minor trade Friday, sending right wing Carter Ashton and left wing David Broll to Tampa Bay for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2016 draft. Ashton, 23, was scoreless in seven games this season and has collected three assists in 54 career contests with the Maple Leafs. The 22-year-old Broll appeared in five games with Toronto last campaign, notching one assist and five penalty minutes.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto’s skid has eclipsed the mark of 10 straight defeats set in 1966-67, when the club regrouped and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

2. Edmonton is 7-7-2 over its last 16 games after winning only seven of its first 36 contests.

3. Bozak’s goal on Friday was his 15th of the season but first in 11 games.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 3