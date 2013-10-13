Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 5 (OT): Joffrey Lupul scored his second goal of the game with 31 seconds remaining in the third period and Dave Bolland converted a 3-on-1 rush by burying a rebound 2:09 into overtime as host Toronto captured the see-saw affair.

James van Riemsdyk also tallied twice and Nazem Kadri recorded a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (5-1-0), who are off to their best start since beginning the 1993-94 season with 10 straight victories. Mason Raymond, defensemen Dion Phaneuf and Cody Franson each had two assists while Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves.

Ryan Smyth recorded a pair of goals and Jordan Eberle notched a tally and an assisted on another for Edmonton, which kicked off its six-game road trip with its fourth loss in five contests. Boyd Gordon and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored while Devan Dubnyk stopped 20 shots.

Gordon snapped a 2-2 tie just 1:02 into the second period as he tapped in a loose puck near the left post for his third goal of the season. Lupul pulled Toronto even again with a one-timer from the inner edge of the left circle 4:18 later, but Eberle beat Bernier to the glove side from the right circle during a 2-on-1 at 5:29 of the third to give Edmonton a 4-3 edge.

After van Riemsdyk beat Dubnyk with a wraparound at the right post 9:55 into the third to forge a 4-4 deadlock, a streaking Smyth converted a cross-slot pass from Eberle 92 seconds later to provided the Oilers with their third lead of the night. The Maple Leafs wouldn’t be denied, however, as Lupul scored from the left circle with 31 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Edmonton RW Nail Yakupov was a healthy scratch as coach Dallas Eakins attempted to shake things up. LW Jesse Joensuu replaced Yakupov in the lineup but received a minor penalty and finished at minus-2. ... Maple Leafs LW David Broll and Oilers D Anton Belov each recorded his first career point with an assist. Broll was playing in his second NHL game, while Belov appeared in his fifth contest. ... Toronto C Phil Kessel registered his 199th career assist.