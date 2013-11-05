Preview: Oilers at Panthers

Something has to give when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, as both look to snap five-game winless streaks. The contest pits two of the four teams who have yet to reach double figures in points and two of the three worst defensive teams statistically. The Oilers, last in the league in goals-against (3.87), have been shut out in their previous two contests, and the Panthers have not won in regulation since Oct. 11 despite earning points in four of their last six.

Edmonton had high hopes to start the season but has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play while falling to the bottom of the Western Conference. “People talk about injuries and bad luck and stuff, and we can’t talk about that anymore,” Oilers defenseman Ladislav Smid told reporters. “We all have to wake up in here.” Florida is 1-2-3 in its last six games but has managed a total of nine goals.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN West (Edmonton), FSN (Florida)

ABOUT THE OILERS (3-10-2): Taylor Hall, out since Oct. 19 with a knee injury, is expecting to return soon as Edmonton starts a four-game road trip. The Oilers still are likely to be without David Perron (neck) and defenseman Justin Schultz (groin), while veteran Ryan Smyth and goaltender Devan Dubnyk could return. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has gone six games without a goal and Jordan Eberle does not have a point in his last five.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (3-8-3): Florida produced 14 goals in the last nine games since beating Pittsburgh 6-3 for its last regulation win, and Brad Boyes (five) is the only player with more than three. Tomas Kopecky has yet to record a point despite registering 35 shots – tied for second on the team. Goalie Tim Thomas still is out with a lower-body injury for the Panthers, who have averaged 23.8 shots against the last four games.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton is 1-for-29 on the power play over the last 10 games. Florida converted only twice in 24 opportunities over the last nine contests.

2. Oilers C Sam Gagner averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time in his first two games back from a broken jaw and produced five shots on goal.

3. Florida F Jesse Winchester has three goals in the last seven games and is just one shy of his career high set in 2010-11 with Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Panthers 4, Oilers 3