Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
November 6, 2013 / 3:37 AM / 4 years ago

Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT): Mark Arcobello scored his first two NHL goals, including the game winner on the power play 1:55 into overtime, as visiting Edmonton snapped a five-game winless streak.

Ales Hemsky set up Arcobello at the left circle for a one-timer that beat Florida goalie Jacob Markstrom after Scottie Upshall went off for tripping. Defenseman Taylor Fedun recorded his first goal in his NHL debut, Philip Larsen added a goal and Boyd Gordon had three assists while Devin Dubnyk turned aside 20 shots for Edmonton.

Upshall scored twice in the third period, including a goal with 58 seconds left in regulation on a knuckleball from the top of the left circle to tie it at 3-3. Marcel Goc registered a goal and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for Florida, which saw its winless streak stretch to six games (0-2-4).

Goc gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead 10:35 into the contest, coming off the bench through the high slot and hammering home a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau. Edmonton tied it on a 4-on-4 when Larsen knocked in a cross-ice pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the rush with 3:01 left in the opening period to break a scoreless stretch of 177:47.

Arcobello, who had 10 assists in his first 10 NHL games, lifted a shot from left of the net over Markstrom’s shoulder 2:06 into the second for the Oilers. Fedun added to the advantage by moving down the right wing and flipping home a Nugent-Hopkins feed in his NHL debut.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Fedun suffered a broken right leg in a preseason contest Sept. 30, 2011 while racing to his end for an icing call. He missed all of that season and played in the American Hockey League the entire 2012-13 campaign. … Florida C Scott Gomez was scratched for the first time after recording one goal and three assists in 14 games with the Panthers. … Edmonton LW Ryan Smyth returned to the lineup after missing the last six contests with a groin injury.

