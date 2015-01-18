Oilers 3, Panthers 2 (SO): Nail Yakupov scored the lone goal of the shootout in the first round as Edmonton halted its 14-game slide on the road.

Yakupov beat Roberto Luongo with a forehand deke in the opening round of the bonus format after Matt Hendricks forged a tie 6 1/2 minutes into the third period with a short-handed goal. Jordan Eberle also scored and Viktor Fasth made 35 saves for the Oilers, who won on the road for the first time since Nov. 9.

Defenseman Erik Gudbranson and Jonathan Huberdeau tallied for the Panthers, who have lost three straight. Luongo turned aside 32 shots.

Eberle sped through Florida’s defense and roofed a wrist shot 3:35 into the second period to open the scoring. Gudbranson replied 2:06 later with a wrister from the point and Huberdeau put the Panthers in front with 5:31 left in the session.

Hendricks deposited a nice feed from Boyd Gordon past Luongo 6:32 into the third to knot the contest. Huberdeau made a beautiful spin move in overtime but was unable to finish the resulting scoring chance and Fasth denied Aleksander Barkov, Nick Bjugstad and Jussi Jokinen in the shootout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida fell to 7-2-2 against Pacific Division opponents. … Edmonton improved to 3-12-7 on the road. … Luongo is 27-12-4 all-time against the Panthers.