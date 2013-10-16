(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing time of Eberle’s goal in fifth graph UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

Penguins 3, Oilers 2: Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winner on a power play 7:20 into the third period and captain Sidney Crosby had three assists in Pittsburgh’s win over visiting Edmonton.

With Andrew Ference serving a high-sticking penalty, Malkin gathered a Crosby shot attempt and blasted the puck past Jason LaBarbera on the short side. The Penguins held on from there, riding a 20-save performance from Marc-Andre Fleury.

Pascal Dupuis and Chris Kunitz added goals for Pittsburgh while Ales Hemsky and Jordan Eberle replied in the Oilers’ sixth loss in seven games. LaBarbera turned aside 25 shots in his third consecutive start.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring 3:08 into the game as Dupuis fired a shot from the below the left hash mark that eluded LaBarbera. The Oilers drew even 1:39 into the second period on Hemsky’s conversion of Perron’s rebound that caromed off the post.

Kunitz vaulted the Penguins back in front at 9:40, sweeping a shot past LaBarbera after Crosby fanned on the initial attempt. Edmonton evened things for a second time on Eberle’s high wrist shot with 4:01 remaining in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crosby has points in all six games, matching his career-high streak to open a season. He leads the NHL with 12 points (five goals, seven assists). ... Malkin’s goal was his first in four career games against the Oilers. ... Edmonton RW Nail Yakupov was held scoreless with a minus-1 rating and one shot in his return from a two-game benching.