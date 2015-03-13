Penguins learn lesson in win over Oilers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t in the mood to give much credit to the Edmonton Oilers. They were too busy Thursday night pointing out deficiencies in their game after they blew a four-goal lead against one of the NHL’s bottom-feeders.

The only saving grace for Pittsburgh was the fact that they got third-period goals from right wingers Steve Downie and Patric Hornqvist to salvage a 6-4 win against the Oilers at Consol Energy Center.

”I didn’t like a lot of parts of our game,“ Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. ”Certain individuals were really casual.

“I thought our start was very good, but then we took our foot off the gas and got a little sloppy.”

Center Brandon Sutter’s two goals and goals by center Sidney Crosby -- who also had two assists -- and left winger David Perron staked the Penguins to a 4-0 lead early in second period before the Oilers chipped way.

Goals from centers Anton Lander and Jordan Eberle, and left winger Benoit Pouliot got Edmonton close before center Derek Roy tied it 4-4 with nearly half of the third period remaining.

“Obviously, we were not happy about our game right then,” Hornqvist said. “After that, we took the game over again, started to make plays, started hitting and played the right way. But the 30 minutes -- the whole second period and the first 10 in the third -- was not good from our side. We were lazy. We were comfortable.”

The Oilers, who are draft-lottery candidates and sit last in the Western Conference, were the mirror image of Pittsburgh at that point.

Related Coverage Preview: Oilers at Penguins

“It showed a lot about us,” Pouliot said. “To come back, down four, in Pittsburgh, it’s not easy to do. It was 4-2 going into the third, and we had the momentum. ... We could see things change, and they were sitting back a lot. For us, there was no time to sit back. We had to go, go, and we did that.”

It was Pittsburgh that controlled things early.

Sutter opened the scoring at 4:16 of the first period. Left winger Daniel Winnik, near the boards in his own end, knocked the puck loose and to Sutter for a short-handed breakaway. Sutter, on a backhander, lifted the puck past Edmonton goaltender Ben Scrivens for his fourth shorty of the season.

At 9:39 of the first, Sutter increased Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-0 when he pounced on a juicy rebound of a shot by Downie.

It was Sutter’s 15th goal of the season and first two-goal game of the season.

Crosby, from behind the Oilers net, set up Perron in front for a 3-0 Penguins lead at 13:36 of the first. It was the second goal in as many games for Perron against his former team after being traded to Pittsburgh earlier this season.

At that point, Pittsburgh had as many goals as Edmonton had shots.

Pittsburgh increased its lead to 4-0 just 1:01 into the second period when defenseman Kris Letang set up a one-timer blast by Crosby from the top of the right circle during a power play. Center Evgeni Malkin got the secondary assist, making him the fourth player in Penguins history to reach 700 career points.

Scrivens, who allowed four goals on 13 shots, was pulled after the power-play goal in favor of Richard Bachman.

“After the first period I thought that we got a lot better as the game went on,” Oilers coach Todd Nelson said. “We battled back, we never quit and against a team like that we can take something away from this game.”

The Oilers broke through when Lander scored a power-play goal on a rebound during a scramble in front of Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, making it 4-1 at 12:07 of the second period.

Another scramble in front of Fleury produced another Oilers goal on a rebound, this one on a backhander by Eberle to make it 4-2 at 15:11 of the second.

Pouliot scored another Edmonton power-play goal to close the gap to 4-3 at 4:51 of the third period. His shot from the left circle eluded Fleury, who had had his stick knocked away.

Roy tied it 4-4 at 10:04 of the third period after Pittsburgh defenseman Derrick Pouliot turned the puck over to Oilers right winger Nail Yakupov in the slot. Fleury stopped Yakupov’s shot, but defenseman Ben Lovejoy’s clearing attempt was interrupted by the Oilers, and the puck glanced into the net off Roy.

Seeing a tie game jolted Pittsburgh.

“It was almost like a switch,” Sutter said. “We kind of got serious about it and figured out that the game wasn’t going to be as easy as we expected after we were up 4-0.”

Downie scored off of a rebound of a shot by center Maxim Lapierre to restore the Penguins lead to 5-4 at 14:38 of the third period, and Hornqvist scored from the slot off of a feed from Crosby at 15:44 of the third to cap the scoring.

The Penguins, who are vying for the Metropolitan Division title, had escaped.

“Now we’ve learned our lesson,” Hornqvist said. “We have to stay with it. We have to make strong plays, even if the game is 4-0.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh D Christian Ehrhoff missed his sixth game in a row and the 18th game in the past 19 because of concussion symptoms, but he has been cleared to play and is expected to return Saturday against Boston. ... The game was the first of three in four days, all at home, for Pittsburgh. ... Edmonton LW Luke Gazdic was scratched for the second game in a row, but coach Todd Nelson said Gazdic will be in the lineup Friday at Columbus. D Nikita Nikitin (shoulder) also could return against Columbus. ... The Oilers had been in Pittsburgh since late Monday night. This was their fourth stop on a five-game trip. ... Retired Edmonton broadcaster Al McCann died Wednesday night. He was 85.