Oilers slip by Penguins in shootout

PITTSBURGH - In what might be described as the beast versus the least, the Edmonton Oilers slipped past center Evegni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.

Oilers centers Matt Hendricks and Jordan Eberle scored in the shootout, while Edmonton goaltender Anders Nilsson stopped left winger David Perron and center Sidney Crosby.

That helped negate a monster night for Malkin, who scored twice - including a highlight-video goal - on his 11 shots. Other than Malkin, no one could beat Nilsson on a night when the Penguins had 41 shots through regulation and overtime.

”I felt pretty good,“ Nilsson said. ”I felt like I saw the puck pretty well. I tracked the puck and felt comfortable out there. So overall, I felt good and I think we played a pretty good team game. “Pittsburgh’s a great team and it’s not an easy building to come in and play. So, I think we battled hard and battled hard throughout 60 minutes or 65 minutes.”

The injury-depleted Oilers - who had lost three games in a row and had not won in Pittsburgh since Jan. 10, 2006 - continued to play without center Connor McDavid, right winger Nail Yakupov and left winger Rob Klinkhammer. They entered the game in last place in the NHL.

Still, they took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by center Leon Draisaitl and left winger Lauri Korpikoski and held on during the Malkin storm.

Malkin’s singular effort brought Pittsburgh to within 2-1 only 48 seconds into the second period. Moving through the right circle one-on-one against Oilers defenseman Mark Fayne, he curled away from Fayne and completed the spin-o-rama by shoveling a backhander past Edmonton goaltender Anders Nilsson’s glove.

“I had speed,” Malkin said. “I (had) just changed. I had my fresh legs. I know how to do it. A couple times in practice, I tried it. Today, why not? I went to the middle, made a quick turn and used my backhand. Sometimes my backhand doesn’t work, but tonight it worked.”

Malkin struck again at 3:29 - six seconds into a Penguins power play - to tie the score 2-2. He took a feed from defenseman Kris Letang and from the top of the right circle, pumped once, hesitated and blasted a slap shot past Nilsson.

That gave Malkin seven goals and 10 points in the past six games. Letang’s assist was the 299th point of his career. Crosby got the secondary assist, extending his point streak to a season-best five games.

“(Malkin) was spectacular,” Penguins defenseman Ben Lovejoy said. “He put us on his back to tie it up. When you go to the shootout, anything can happen.”

Jeff Zatkoff, the Pittsburgh backup goaltender who was making just his fourth start, made 36 saves but couldn’t stop either shooter he faced in the shootout.

“I knew Hendricks’ move. I just kind of bit. He kind of lost it. I didn’t think he was going to go to it,” Zatkoff said. “And then Eberle just kind of snuck one in there. I tried to be patient on him. He has such good hands, and he slipped one through.”

The teams had chances to break the 2-2 tie before it reached that point.

Pittsburgh could not score on a 56-second, five-on-three power play late in the second period and Edmonton left winger Benoit Pouliot failed to score on a penalty shot at 4:56 of the third period that would have broken the 2-2 tie. In overtime, the Oilers could not score on a power play after Crosby was forced into taking a holding penalty after he lost control of the puck at his left point.

“It was back-and-forth,” said Edmonton defenseman Justin Schultz. “They came at us hard in the second. They had that 5-on-3 and got over that. We got away with two points, that’s all that matters.”

Edmonton scored twice in the first period.

After Hall got two cracks at Zatkoff, Draisaitl got the second rebound and made good on half an open net from point-blank range for a 1-0 lead at 2:02.

That gave Draisaitl 18 points since he was called up Oct. 29.

Five seconds into an Oilers power play, they made it 2-0. Center Mark Letestu won a faceoff at the right dot to center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who fed defenseman Andrej Sekera. His knuckling shot from the center point deflected off Korpikoski and past Zatkoff at 7:30.

Malkin then took over for a stretch, although after the loss he was left to second-guess himself despite his big game.

“It’s maybe my fault,” he said. “I tried to shoot too much and tried to score.”

NOTES: Pittsburgh C and captain Sidney Crosby was in the lineup, so apparently no issues cropped up from a cross-check to the neck (and one to the back) he got Friday from Columbus C Brandon Dubinsky. The NHL issued a one-game suspension to Dubinsky. Asked about the league’s supplemental discipline, Penguins coach Mike Johnston said simply, “He got suspended, so I presume it was for the right time.” ... Pittsburgh leaves Sunday for a stretched-out four-game Western Conference road trip that doesn’t bring the club home until Dec. 10. ... The Penguins scratched LW Daniel Sprong and D David Warsofsky for the fifth game in a row. ... Both teams lost in overtime Friday and traveled to Pittsburgh, so neither held a game-day skate Saturday. ... Edmonton activated D Justin Schultz from injured reserve and assigned D Griffin Reinhart to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League. Schultz, who had been out since Oct. 25 because of a back injury, was in the lineup. ... Edmonton LW Jujhar Khaira made his NHL debut, on the fourth line, the third player of East Indian descent to play in the league. ... The Oilers scratched D Eric Gryba, LW Luke Gazdic and D Andrew Ference. ... Edmonton closes a five-game road trip Monday at Toronto.