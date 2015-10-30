Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Leon Draisaitl was called up from the AHL Bakersfield Condors on Thursday. Draisatl played in 37 games in 2014-15.

C Leon Draisaitl, called up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors just hours before Thursday’s game, scored twice -- including the winner with 1:02 left in regulation -- to spur the Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Habs on Thursday. Draisaitl ripped home the winner from the slot, capping a three-goal third period for an Oilers team that had six regulars out of the lineup. Draisaitl arrived in Edmonton at 2:30 p.m. and the game started at 7 p.m. local time. “Getting on a plane isn’t that bad. Staying in a nice hotel and playing in the NHL. I don’t think it’s that hard,” said Oilers coach Todd McClellan.

D Joey LaLeggia was called up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday.. LaLeggia, a University of Denver product, made his NHL debut against the Canadiens.

RW Jordan Eberle (shoulder) missed Thursday’s game and was placed on long-term injured reserve.

D Jeff Petry returned to Edmonton for the first time since being sent by the Oilers to Montreal at the 2014-15 trade deadline. Petry played 295 games with the Oilers.

C Tyler Pitlick was called up from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday. Pitlick has made 27 appearances for the Oilers over the previous two seasons.

D Justin Schultz will be sidelined for two to four weeks with a back injury, the Oilers announced Thursday. The 25-year-old Schultz sat out the Oilers’ 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. He has one point in nine games this season. In four NHL seasons with the Oilers, Schultz has accumulated 25 goals and 92 points in 212 games.