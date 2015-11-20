Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Leon Draisaitl roofed the puck over Chicago C Corey Crawford’s shoulder to tie the game at 3 and force overtime. In nine games since being called up from the Oiler’s AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., Draisaitl has 14 points. Oilers coach Todd McLellan raved about Draisaitl, a player he controversially decided to send down to the minors after training camp. ”I‘m impressed with just about everything Leon does right now,“ McLellan said. ”You know, there’s been times we’ve poked and prodded him to get going, now he needs a hug because he’s doing a lot of good things.

C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who missed Saturday’s loss to Los Angeles with the flu, was back in action Wednesday. He finished plus-1 in 20:18 of ice time.

LW Lauri Korpikoski, who been out since Oct. 27 with a head injury, returned to the lineup. He finished with an even rating in 9:07 of ice time.