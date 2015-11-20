FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
November 21, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Leon Draisaitl roofed the puck over Chicago C Corey Crawford’s shoulder to tie the game at 3 and force overtime. In nine games since being called up from the Oiler’s AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., Draisaitl has 14 points. Oilers coach Todd McLellan raved about Draisaitl, a player he controversially decided to send down to the minors after training camp. ”I‘m impressed with just about everything Leon does right now,“ McLellan said. ”You know, there’s been times we’ve poked and prodded him to get going, now he needs a hug because he’s doing a lot of good things.

C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who missed Saturday’s loss to Los Angeles with the flu, was back in action Wednesday. He finished plus-1 in 20:18 of ice time.

LW Lauri Korpikoski, who been out since Oct. 27 with a head injury, returned to the lineup. He finished with an even rating in 9:07 of ice time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.