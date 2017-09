RW Iiro Pakarinen’s second goal of the game, 8:45 into the third period tied the game 3-3. He capitalized on a giveaway in his own zone by forward Darren Helm. It was Pakarinen’s third goal of the season.

F Nail Yakupov is out two to four weeks after he sustained an ankle sprain in a 4-1 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. He was taken to the ice by linesman Matt MacPherson after a neutral-zone faceoff.