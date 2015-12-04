Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

RW Jordan Eberle wristed his shootout attempt into the top corner past Boston G Tuukka Rask, giving the Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Bruins on Wednesday.

C Mark Letestu, who was a game-time decision due to an undisclosed injury, gave the home team the 1-0 lead with a short-handed marker at 10:23 of the second period. It was the Oilers’ first short-handed goal of the season, and the first goal the Bruins surrendered this year while on the man advantage.

G Anders Nilsson made 38 saves in the Oilers’ 3-2, shootout win over the Bruins on Wednesday. He also was perfect in the shootout, though two of the three Boston shooters missed the target.

LW Matt Hendricks and C Mark Letestu had a goal and an assist each for Edmonton. “We have talked a lot about the bottom six trying to add a little bit of offense to help the big guns out,” Hendricks said. “We’ve kind of been a one-line punching monster right now. And you’re not going to win a lot of games when you’re only getting production from one of your top lines.”