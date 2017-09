RW Jordan Eberle did a 180-degree spin and unleashed a backhand into the top corner to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead at 8:21 of the third period. It was his sixth goal of the season. Edmonton went on to beat San Jose 4-3 in overtime.

LW Taylor Hall converted a picture-perfect pass from center Leon Draisaitl to give the Oilers the overtime winner, a 4-3 decision over the Sharks. Hall’s goal, with just 1:01 left in overtime, came off the only good scoring chance of overtime.