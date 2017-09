LW Taylor Hall was the NHL’s second star for last week and came in with nine points in a four-game points streak. “This is probably the best I’ve felt and probably the most positive I’ve been in the last six years,” he told the Edmonton Sun. “It’s a nice feeling.”

D Oscar Klefbom was out with a finger injury. He was replaced by recalled D Nikita Nikitin.

D Andrew Ference, just off an injured-reserve stint caused by an undisclosed injury, missed his 18th of the past 19 games.