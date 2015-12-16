Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

RW Jordan Eberle had one goal, two assists and another goal waved off by a quick whistle during the Oilers’ overtime win at Boston.

LW Rob Klinkhammer returned Tuesday night after a 21-game absence with a foot injury.

G Cam Talbot made a career-high 47 saves to win for the first time since Oct. 29 in his second start since Nov. 14. He beat the Bruins 3-2 in overtime Monday. Talbot (4-8-1) recorded the first 40-save game of his career.

D Andrej Sekera’s overtime winner gave the surging Oilers their sixth straight victory, a 3-2 decision over the Bruins. Sekera beat G Jonas Gustavsson with his second goal of the season just 41 seconds into the extra period.