F Zack Kassian was traded by the Canadiens to the Oilers for goaltender Ben Scrivens. Kassian, who was suspended without pay while he was in Stage 2 of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program this season, was reinstated Dec. 15 and immediately placed on waivers by the Canadiens. Kassian cleared waivers Dec. 16 and was assigned to St. John’s of the AHL but was asked by Montreal not to report.