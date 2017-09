D Brad Hunt was assigned to AHL Bakersfield by the Oilers before their game Thursday at San Jose.

RW Zack Kassian, recalled from AHL affiliate Bakersfield, made his Edmonton debut Thursday. He finished with one shot on goal in 14 minutes, 23 seconds of ice time.

G Cam Talbot made 37 saves through regulation and overtime, but he was beaten by both of San Jose’s shootout attempts in the Oilers’ 2-1 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.