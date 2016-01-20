Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

LW Taylor Hall had two goals in the Oilers’ win at Florida on Monday.

RW Rob Klinkhammer was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League before Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He did not dress for the game. Klinkhammer has played in 13 games for the Oilers this season and has one goal and four penalty minutes. He also has three goals and one assist for Bakersfield.

G Cam Talbot, in his first start since signing a three-year contract extension Sunday, made 31 saves. It was the 11th start in the past 13 games for the 28-year-old veteran.

C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sustained a hand injury while blocking a shot Monday, and he will be out long term, coach Todd McLellan said.

C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be sidelined six to eight weeks after suffering a hand injury during Monday night’s game.

RW Nail Yakupov injured his right leg just five minutes into Tuesday’s game. He had to be helped off the ice.

RW Teddy Purcell had a goal and two assists to lead the Oilers to a win at Florida on Monday.

RW Matt Hendricks absorbed a pounding from the fists of Panthers D Erik Gudbranson just 3:16 into Monday night’s game. Much of the attention before, during and after the game was focused on Hendricks, who made his return after serving a three-game suspension for the hit he put on Panthers All-Star D Aaron Ekblad.