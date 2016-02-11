FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 12, 2016 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Anders Nilsson was assigned to the Oilers AHL affiliate on Wednesday. Nilsson, 25, has a 10-12-0 record in 26 games (24 starts) this season with a 3.14 goals-against average and .745 save percentage.

G Laurent Brossoit was recalled from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Brossoit, 22, has appeared in 26 games with Bakersfield this season, posting a 14-8-3 record, 2.70 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and three shutouts. He also represented the Condors at the 2016 AHL All Star Game. The Surrey, British Columbia, native played in his first and only NHL game last season, making 49 saves as the Oilers dropped a 3-1 decision to the San Jose Sharks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.