Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

G Anders Nilsson was assigned to the Oilers AHL affiliate on Wednesday. Nilsson, 25, has a 10-12-0 record in 26 games (24 starts) this season with a 3.14 goals-against average and .745 save percentage.

G Laurent Brossoit was recalled from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Brossoit, 22, has appeared in 26 games with Bakersfield this season, posting a 14-8-3 record, 2.70 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and three shutouts. He also represented the Condors at the 2016 AHL All Star Game. The Surrey, British Columbia, native played in his first and only NHL game last season, making 49 saves as the Oilers dropped a 3-1 decision to the San Jose Sharks.