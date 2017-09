D Nikita Nikitin was recalled from the AHL and played his first game on Saturday night since Dec. 27. He and D Andrew Ference are making a combined $7.75 million this season and have combined for 14 games played.

RW Nail Yakupov is a first overall draft pick playing in his fourth season with the Oilers. He is stone cold with just two points in his last 15 games. He’s supposed to be a natural goal scorer but nothing is coming naturally to him this season.