Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

RWs Teddy Purcell and Jiri Hudler, acquired Saturday, did not travel with the team to Colorado after making their Panthers debuts against Winnipeg on Tuesday. The two players are still waiting to have paperwork completed for their U.S. visas. They are expected to join the team in Arizona on Saturday.

LW Patrick Maroon, acquired Monday in a trade with Anaheim, made his Edmonton debut on Thursday night. The 27-year-old played in 56 games for the Ducks this season, compiling four goals and nine assists.