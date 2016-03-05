FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 5, 2016 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Connor McDavid has not slowed down since returning from a broken collarbone that forced him to miss 37 games. The 19-year-old rookie sensation registered an assist in the Oilers’ 4-0 win over the Flyers on Thursday, giving him 20 points in 16 games after coming back Feb. 2. The 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 29 games this season.

C Mark Letestu, who left the Blue Jackets to sign with Edmonton as a free agent last summer, played his first game back in Nationwide Arena.

G Cam Talbot said after making 35 saves for the shutout win over Philadelphia on Thursday. “We’ve been playing a lot grittier as a team,” he said. “We weren’t afraid to get into those tough areas and get the forecheck going, and that has created a lot of offense for us.”

RW Patrick Maroon, in his Edmonton debut after being acquired at Monday’s NHL trade deadline, never quit on a play in deep by pestering Neuvirth and knocking the puck loose to hand the Oilers a healthy 3-0 margin at second intermission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.