Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Connor McDavid has not slowed down since returning from a broken collarbone that forced him to miss 37 games. The 19-year-old rookie sensation registered an assist in the Oilers’ 4-0 win over the Flyers on Thursday, giving him 20 points in 16 games after coming back Feb. 2. The 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 29 games this season.

C Mark Letestu, who left the Blue Jackets to sign with Edmonton as a free agent last summer, played his first game back in Nationwide Arena.

G Cam Talbot said after making 35 saves for the shutout win over Philadelphia on Thursday. “We’ve been playing a lot grittier as a team,” he said. “We weren’t afraid to get into those tough areas and get the forecheck going, and that has created a lot of offense for us.”

RW Patrick Maroon, in his Edmonton debut after being acquired at Monday’s NHL trade deadline, never quit on a play in deep by pestering Neuvirth and knocking the puck loose to hand the Oilers a healthy 3-0 margin at second intermission.