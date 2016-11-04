FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
November 4, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Brad Hunt, who was recalled from AHL Chicago on Thursday morning, was scratched against the Stars.

C Connor McDavid missed both games against the Rangers last season due to his collarbone injury.

G Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 30 shots. Talbot has started every game this season. Talbot, who was with the Rangers for two seasons before joining the Oilers in 2014, did not play in either game against his former team last season.

C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers their first lead at 6:36 of the first period, finishing what appeared to be a kick pass from Connor McDavid on a power play to make it 1-0.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
