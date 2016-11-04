Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Connor McDavid missed both games against the Rangers last season due to his collarbone injury.

G Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 30 shots. Talbot has started every game this season. Talbot, who was with the Rangers for two seasons before joining the Oilers in 2014, did not play in either game against his former team last season.

C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers their first lead at 6:36 of the first period, finishing what appeared to be a kick pass from Connor McDavid on a power play to make it 1-0.