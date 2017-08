RW Jesse Puljujarvi (charley horse) left Saturday's game after the first period.

RW Zack Kassian (lower body) left Saturday's game after the first period.

G Cam Talbot is the only goalie to start all his team's games this season. Columbus Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky started the first nine contests before sitting in favor of G Curtis McElhinney against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.