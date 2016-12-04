Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Leon Draisaitl scored with 1:44 left in overtime to give Edmonton a 3-2 vicotry over Anaheim on Saturday. Draisaitl was in the right spot to slam home a pass from defenseman Andrej Sekera. "It's obviously a big win for us," Draisaitl said. "The race is really tight in our conference right now. All the teams up there have the same amount of points, it feels like. Beating a team that we are up against, it's huge." Said coach Todd McLellan: "He had a clutch goal, a big penalty kill, good faceoffs and everything else that went into the game for him. I thought he had a tremendous night, again. There is a lot of talk about what Connor (McDavid) does, and that is pretty evident, but I think we are seeing another young guy really emerge as a go-to guy in Leon. I told him on the bench to be the best player on the ice, you don't have to be the second-best. He responded with the winning goal. I was happy for him."

C Connor McDavid had his seven-game point-scoring streak snapped in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Anaheim. McDavid leads the NHL with 34 points.

D Darnell Nurse will be out long term with a lower-body injury, coach Todd McLellan said Saturday morning. Edmonton GM Peter Chiarelli is expected to give an update on Nurse's status Sunday.

RW Drake Caggiula scored his first NHL goal in Edmonton's 3-2 overtime victory over Anaheim on Saturday. "I don't think you can picture that," Caggiula said. "It is something you dream about, but you don't know how it is going to feel until it finally happens. There are no words to really describe it, it is such an exhilarating feeling. Especially doing it in front of the home crowd. It was a great moment for myself."

D Mark Fayne drew into the Oilers' lineup Saturday against Anaheim, his first appearance since Oct. 18.

D Dillon Simpson was recalled from the Oilers' AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif. to fill D Darnell Nurse's roster slot. Nurse is out long term due to a lower-body injury. He was scratched for the Saturday game against Anaheim.