8 months ago
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
December 9, 2016 / 4:00 AM / 8 months ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Mark Fayne was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Fayne, 29, logged just 4:34 of ice time due to an undisclosed injury in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. He has played in only four games this season due to injuries, recording two assists.

D David Musil was recalled from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Musil, 23, skated in 16 games with the Condors this season, posting one goal, five assists and eight penalty minutes. He played in four career NHL games with the Oilers, registering two assists and two penalty minutes. Musil was selected by Edmonton in the second round (31st overall) of the 2011 NHL draft.

