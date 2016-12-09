FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
December 10, 2016 / 4:23 AM / 8 months ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Leon Draisaitl registered a goal and two assists Thursday in the Oilers' 6-5 loss at Philadelphia.

C Connor McDavid recorded a goal and an assist Thursday in the Oilers' 6-5 loss at Philadelphia.

G Jonas Gustavsson stopped 25 to take the loss and fall to 1-2-1. The Oilers lost 6-5 at Philadelphia on Thursday.

D Dillon Simpson, the son of former Oilers F Craig Simpson, made his NHL debut in place of D Mark Fayne, who sat out with a groin injury. He finished a plus-1 in 7:47 of ice time Thursday at Philadelphia.

D Andrej Sekera recorded a goal and an assist Thursday in the Oilers' 6-5 loss at Philadelphia.

