C Leon Draisaitl was credited with two assists Monday in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime win at St. Louis.

D Eric Gryba was in the Oilers' lineup for the first time since Nov. 17. He missed 15 games with an undisclosed injury. He finished a plus-1 in 16:31 of ice time at St. Louis on Monday.

C Tyler Pitlick was helped off the ice after he was checked into the boards Monday. "It doesn't look too good," coach Todd McLellan said.

G Cam Talbot made 25 saves Monday in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime win at St. Louis.

C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from C Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL in scoring, and scored the game-winning goal 2:55 into overtime, giving the Oilers a 3-2 win over the Blues on Monday.

LW Benoit Pouliot, after being a healthy scratch on Saturday, was also back for the Oilers on Monday, taking the place of LW Taylor Beck. He finished a minus-2 in 11:24 of ice time at St. Louis.