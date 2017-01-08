Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Connor McDavid assisted on Mark Letestu's overtime goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over New Jersey. "Offensively, we were really good, had a lot of chances, but (Devils G Corey Schneider) played really well," McDavid said. "It didn't matter that we were down all game long, we were able to generate good chances and we stuck with it. It was a good two points tonight."

Rookie D Matthew Benning scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory in New Jersey.

C Mark Letestu scored at 3:59 of overtime in Saturday's 2-1 victory in New Jersey. Letestu's eighth goal of the season came on a booming left-wing slap shot with New Jersey's Travis Zajac sitting in the penalty box after slashing C Connor McDavid.

G Cam Talbot made his league-leading 37th start of the season in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory in New Jersey.

D Adam Larsson, the fourth overall pick by New Jersey in 2011, received a warm ovation from the Prudential Center crowd after a video tribute on the scoreboard during the first television timeout in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory. "For them to recognize Adam's contribution to the team and the community was really nice, and we appreciated it, as well," Oilers coach Todd McLellan said.