FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 9, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 7 months ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Connor McDavid assisted on Mark Letestu's overtime goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over New Jersey. "Offensively, we were really good, had a lot of chances, but (Devils G Corey Schneider) played really well," McDavid said. "It didn't matter that we were down all game long, we were able to generate good chances and we stuck with it. It was a good two points tonight."

Rookie D Matthew Benning scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory in New Jersey.

C Mark Letestu scored at 3:59 of overtime in Saturday's 2-1 victory in New Jersey. Letestu's eighth goal of the season came on a booming left-wing slap shot with New Jersey's Travis Zajac sitting in the penalty box after slashing C Connor McDavid.

G Cam Talbot made his league-leading 37th start of the season in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory in New Jersey.

D Adam Larsson, the fourth overall pick by New Jersey in 2011, received a warm ovation from the Prudential Center crowd after a video tribute on the scoreboard during the first television timeout in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory. "For them to recognize Adam's contribution to the team and the community was really nice, and we appreciated it, as well," Oilers coach Todd McLellan said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.