LW Anton Slepyshev was recalled by the Oilers from the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL on Monday.

RW Jesse Puljujarvi was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday. Puljujarvi, 18, has one goal and seven assists in 28 games with the Oilers this season.

G Jonas Gustavsson was placed on waivers Monday. Gustavsson, 32, had a 1-3-1 record with a 3.10 goals-against average and .878 save percentage in seven games with the Oilers in 2016-17.