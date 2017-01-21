FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 7 months ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Connor McDavid is the fourth-fastest active player to reach 100 points, doing it in his 92nd game. Only Alex Ovechkin (77), Sidney Crosby (80) and Evgeni Malkin (89) did it fast

D Matt Benning was back in the lineup after missing the Panthers game with the flu.

RW Anton Lander was recalled from the AHL as insurance up front after Jujhar Khaira injured his wrist last game against Florida. Lander has 27 points (14 goals) in 16 AHL games and four points in 20 games with the Oilers

LW Milan Lucic snapped a 12-game goal scoring drought by tying it 2-2 at 15:29 of the third period and sending Edmonton to overtime for the 16th time this season.

