7 months ago
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 27, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 7 months ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Leon Draisaitl scored two goals to lead the Oilers to a 4-0 victory at Anaheim on Wednesday. With five goals and 10 points in his past nine games -- including two goals and five points in his previous four -- Draisaitl now leads Edmonton with 19 goals, matching his career high. "Playing with Connor (McDavid) makes it a lot easier," Draisaitl said. "He's such a smart player. I think we complement each other really well."

C Connor McDavid recorded his league-leading 57th point on his 40th assist in the Oilers' 4-0 win at Anaheim on Wednesday.

G Cam Talbot stopped 26 shots for his fourth shutout as the Oilers beat the Ducks 4-0 Wednesday.

