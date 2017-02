F Connor McDavid scored his 18th goal of the season to become the first player to hit the 60-point plateau (18-42--60)

D Matt Benning was helped off the ice with 5:24 left in the first period after taking a hit from Carolina left winger Viktor Stalberg near the boards. Benning didn't return and Edmonton played the rest of the way down a defenseman.

G Cam Talbot stopped 21 shots, losing for the first time in five decisions against Carolina.