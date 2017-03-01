FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
March 1, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 6 months ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F David Desharnais was acquired by Edmonton on Tuesday from Montreal for D Brandon Davidson. Signed by the Canadiens as a free agent in 2008, Desharnais appeared in 31 games in 2016-17, registering four goals and six assists. In 435 regular-season games since making his NHL debut with the Canadiens in 2009-10, he has 79 goals and 171 assists to goal along with three goals and 10 assists in 38 career playoff games. "I would like to thank David for all his years as a Montreal Canadien," Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said. "He developed and matured within our organization providing valuable services. We wish him the utmost success with the continuation of his career."

