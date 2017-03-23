Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Leon Draisaitl had one goal and one assist Wednesday in the Oilers' 4-3 loss at Anaheim.

C Connor McDavid recorded a goal and two assists Wednesday in the Oilers' 4-3 loss at Anaheim.

G Cam Talbot, who entered the game with two successive shutouts, was removed in the second period at Anaheim on Tuesday after allowing four goals on 18 shots. The Oilers lost 4-3 to the Ducks.

G Laurent Brossoit entered in the second period Wednesday and stopped all 16 shots he faced, but the Oilers lost 4-3 to the Ducks.

LW Patrick Maroon was credited with two assists Wednesday in the Oilers' 4-3 loss at Anaheim.