D William Lagesson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Lagesson, 21, appeared in 36 games with the University of Massachusetts-Amherst Minutemen this season, registering two goals, six assists and 28 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound blueliner accumulated 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and 54 penalty minutes in 63 career NCAA games in two seasons with UMass-Amherst.