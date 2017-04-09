Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Leon Draisaitl (75 points) eclipsed the NHL mark for most points by a German player in a single season. He bettered Marco Sturm, who managed 59 with the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks in 2005-06. At the time, Sturm was in his eighth NHL campaign. Draisaitl is in his second full NHL season.

C Connor McDavid earned an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Vancouver to extend his points streak to 13 games -- the longest in the NHL this season. McDavid, who leads the NHL with 98 points, led the league in points at some point in all seven months of the season. He is poised to become the first player to win the Art Ross Trophy in his second NHL season since Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby in 2006-07.

RW Iiro Pakarinen's power-play goal at 9:20 of the third period proved to the winner in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Vancouver. Pakarinen gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead as he put in Milan Lucic's rebound. After coming out of the penalty box, Lucic had a partial breakaway and got a shot away while holding off Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher. As Lucic followed through on the shot, his stick hit Stecher in the face and as he lay writhing on the ice in pain, the goal was scored.

G Cam Talbot made his NHL-leading 73rd start of the season in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Vancouver.