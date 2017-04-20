Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

C Leon Draisaitl was fined $2,569.44 for spearing San Jose forward Chris Tierney on Tuesday in the second period of a 7-0 Sharks win in Game 4 of the best-of-seven playoff series. Draisaitl had a hearing Wednesday and was fortunate to not receive a suspension. He received a major penalty and game misconduct penalty after the incident. Draisaitl, who had only 20 penalty minutes all season, was one of the Oilers' most productive players during the regular season with 77 points, but has yet to record a point in the playoffs.