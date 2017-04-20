FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
April 21, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 4 months ago

Edmonton Oilers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Leon Draisaitl was fined $2,569.44 for spearing San Jose forward Chris Tierney on Tuesday in the second period of a 7-0 Sharks win in Game 4 of the best-of-seven playoff series. Draisaitl had a hearing Wednesday and was fortunate to not receive a suspension. He received a major penalty and game misconduct penalty after the incident. Draisaitl, who had only 20 penalty minutes all season, was one of the Oilers' most productive players during the regular season with 77 points, but has yet to record a point in the playoffs.

